DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh chooses Pratik Sehajpal over Tejasswi Prakash, calls her stint at 'Bigg Boss 13' torturous

Arti Singh who has been part of 'Bigg Boss 13' has revealed that she has not followed the last season precisely, and she had watched it till Jay Bhanushali was in the house. When she was quipped about the 15th season winner Tejasswi Prakash, Arti said, "Although I have not followed the season rigorously, I believed that Pratik Sehajpal should have been the winner. I rooted for her. She further added, "It's very tough to play the game on your own, he never did anything to give content, no unnecessary fights or affairs... he was there fighting alone."

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of the last season as well. So when Arti was asked why she wasn't seen in the show. Arti said, "I've done the best season of the show... Bigg Boss 13 had set a benchmark. So, I don't want to risk it breaking that standard. It's done... and I don't want to go through this all again. Singh further added even her stint with 'Bigg Boss' was nothing less than torture. "I've still not seen my season, as I don't want to recall those days, and point out saying 'oh this guy said such a thing about me.' Mere liye torture hi tha. But still, I've made a reputation for myself, and I don't want to spoil it."

READ DNA Exclusive: Arti Singh opens up on why she didn't have an affair in 'Bigg Boss 13'

Previously, the 'Waaris' actress opened up why she never got romantically involved in the show. The 'Warris' actress frankly said that why would she find a man for herself in the show. "Bhai mujhe agar shaadi dhundni hai, toh kya main Bigg Boss main dhundu ja ke? Aur toh puri duniya khatam ho gayi hai?" (If I had to get married, would I find my partner in Bigg Boss house? Has the rest of the world ended?) Singh continued and said, Really? Wohi 5 ladke reh gaye hai, baki duniya khatam ho gayi?