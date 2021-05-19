'Diya Aur Bati Hum' star Deepika Singh trolled for dancing in rain, posing with fallen trees amid Cyclone Tauktae

TV star Deepika Singh, who became a household name for portraying the role of Sandhya in daily soap 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', on Wednesday got brutally trolled for dancing in the rain and around fallen trees and destruction caused due to Cyclone Tauktae that is wreaking havoc in several parts of the country including Mumbai.

The 'Kavach... MahaShivratri' star took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and a video featuring her dancing in the rain caused by the cyclone. In the photo, Deepika can be seen striking a pose holding the fallen trees while enjoying the rains.

Soon after she posted the photos and video, the actress found herself at the receiving end of massive social media backlash with users shaming her for conducting a photoshoot amid the destruction caused by the cyclone.

"Don't promote these types of videos.... it was not good to be outside..." wrote a user. "Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isiliye (because your house hasn't been damaged)," wrote another user. "People are dying in cyclone .. people like you enjoying this. what a shame," commented another user. "Tufaan ne tabahi machai hui h, aur inko masti ki soojh rahi hai (The cyclone has caused so much destruction and all she can think of is to have some fun)," commented yet another user.

Some even advised her to stay indoors and save herself from falling sick at a time when the COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country.

Take a look

Deepika's posts haven't gone down well with the internet users who called out the star for being insensitive.

As for her work, after her debut in 'Diya Aur Bati Hum', Deepika appeared in a web series called 'The Real Soulmate' in 2018. Thereafter, in 2019, she was seen in the show 'Kavach... Mahashivratri'.

On the personal front, Deepika tied the knot with the director of her maiden show Rohit Raj Goyal on May 2, 2014. The duo was blessed with a baby boy in May 2017 and since then the actress has been on a break.