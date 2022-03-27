Diya Aur Bati Hum star Deepika Singh dances on Taal's song, netizens hail her as 'queen of expressions'

Deepika Singh Goyal has entertained her fans through her bravura performance as IPS Sandhya in Diya Aur Bati Hum. Even after the show, she continued to entertain her fans through her social media. Her latest reel showcases her dancing skills, and she charmed her audience by dancing gracefully on Taal pe Taal song. Deepika shared the reel and said, "Sharing my Quick ODISSI choreography on this trending melodious music while we visited Tirupati Balaji Temple at kumkaliem, Goa."

Check out the reel

As soon as Deepika posted the reel, her fans shared their view on her dancing ability. One user wrote, "Queen of expressions." Another user commented, "Awoww wowww soooo beautiful ur looking sooo gorgeous... always stay blessed my dear." One of the user added, "Looking so gorgeous and beautiful expression U gave ur queen of expression...Everytime I ask God, who is the most beautiful girl in the world...?? it simply redirects me to your instagram profile U r just nailed it keep rocking.. good one." One of the netizens added, "So nice and me big fan for you all chenal are very nice and you are so beautiful mam and please mam really fan for you and more than love for your acting my favorite chanel is diya or bati hum me childhood see this chanel and my family this chanel favorite...and you are world est best actor . And love you mam."

Last year, On May 17, 2021, around the time when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, Deepika Singh Goyal shared a few photos and videos dancing in the rain and posing on an uprooted tree outside her residence. The actor got instantly trolled by the netizens and called her 'insensitive' for her actions. Now, Deepika, during an interaction with a daily spoke at length about the whole incident and shared her side of the story. Deepika told ETimes, "I live in a flat, which is on the ground floor. This was a tree that we had planted many years ago outside our house, which unfortunately fell during the cyclone. The tree fell on our car and so my husband Rohit and I stepped out in the rains to move it from the car. The actor added, "I am sad for all those who were affected due to the cyclone and I didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near an uprooted tree. I would not encourage anyone to do something like that."