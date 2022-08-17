Search icon
Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanishka Soni marries herself, flaunts sindoor and mangalsutra

Diya Aur Baati Hum Kanishka Soni is ruling the headlines after announcing that she married herself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanishka Soni marries herself, flaunts sindoor and mangalsutra
Credit: Kanishka Soni/Instagram

Known for playing Daisa’s bahu in the popular tv drama Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kanishka Soni is ruling the headlines after she announced that she has married herself. The actress has been the part of many tv shows which included Pavitra Rishta, Devi Adi Parashakti, and others.

A few days ago, the actress celebrated her birthday and shared a photo in which she was seen wearing mangalsutra and flaunting her sindoor. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever… I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside me, Thank you.”

In another post the actress mentioned that her Facebook account has been hacked and wrote, “hey guys my #facebook is #hacked i think hacker was upset with my “married to self” post  so here is my face only on INSTAGRAM .. BACK TO BAY  much love #keepsuporting & #keeploving #artist #guitar #singer #guitarist #girl.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanishka Soni (@itskanishkasoni)

In her birthday post, the actress wrote, “From #mumbai #worliseaface #worlisealink to reaching here on this #brooklynbridge all alone make me feel super proud of myself  the more I look at my challenges & way I overcome it ..I fall in love with myself more & more , thankful & gratitude for making me one of the strongest human being god  & thanks to each one of you who sent me blessings & love on my birthday  cake is missing bcoz I am not a cake lover & follow certain diet to keep myself fit & fine .. quiet happy with it.. love you all.”

Earlier, a Gujarati woman Kshama Bindu made news for after marrying herself. The woman had decided to set an example of self-love by her act of self-marriage.

 

