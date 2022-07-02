Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Surbhi Tiwari files FIR against in-laws for domestic violence

Photocredit/Twitter

Actress Surbhi Tiwari and pilot and entrepreneur Praveen Kumar Sinha of Delhi exchanged vows in Mumbai. While the groom donned a beige and maroon sherwani, Surbhi looked stunning in a maroon lehenga. But since then, relations between the couple has deteriorated. Due to the domestic abuse she experienced, Surbhi has filed a complaint against her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. She intends to divorce her husband as well.

In an interview with ETimes, Surbhi Tiwari said, “Soon after I married, I realised Praveen and I weren’t compatible. Praveen had agreed to move to Mumbai to live with me but later refused to relocate. I wanted to continue acting but I couldn’t take up daily soaps, as I was flying with him. As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money. Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen.”

She added, She has made allegations of domestic violence and intimidation against Praveen, his mother, and his sisters-in-law. Additionally, she still doesn't have her stree dhan. She carried silverware with her in addition to the jewellery that had been presented to them. She has received nothing in return. She wouldn't need to sell her gold ornaments to pay for her survival and medical bills if she had it. She feels defrauded in many different ways. Even after going through so much pain, she had intended to end things gently. Praveen, however, informed her that she might petition the court for a divorce and that he would not grant her one.

Praveen and Surbhi connected through mutual friends. At first, the actress thought Praveen, who is from Patna, was too straightforward and wanted to reject the relationship. She told him a lie that their horoscopes weren't compatible, but Praveen assured her that he had already done so and that she may let him know if there was another factor preventing her from accepting the proposal.