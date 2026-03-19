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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce their first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage: 'Some journeys aren't about rushing'

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Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce their first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage: 'Some journeys aren't about rushing'

Television's power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced their first pregnancy, and shared their excitement about their new chapter.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya announce their first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage: 'Some journeys aren't about rushing'
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya
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Television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have officially announced that they are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage.

The couple shared the happy news through an adorable maternity photoshoot, stating that they chose not to rush but to be ready for this journey.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka wrote in the caption, “Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing... They’re about becoming ready – together. And just when you think your story is complete... life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in... still smiling for no reason... With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting #DivekLoveUpgraded.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the pictures, the couple is seen dressed in coordinated white outfits, exuding warmth and happiness.

In one picture, Vivek is seen lovingly hugging Divyanka from behind while placing his hands over her baby bump, forming a heart shape together.

Another picture captures the two gazing into each other’s eyes with joy and affection. In a third picture, Vivek is seen holding a pair of tiny baby shoes, symbolising the arrival of their baby soon.

The final picture shows the couple standing close together as Vivek gently cradles her baby bump, both beaming with excitement.

Talking about Divyanka and Vivek, the two met on the sets of the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she essayed the character of Dr Ishita, and Vivek portrayed the character of ACP Abhishek Singh.

The two soon fell in love and later tied the knot on the 8th of July, 2016, in Bhopal, followed by a reception in Chandigarh.

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi has been one of the most popular faces on Indian television for nearly two decades.

She rose to fame with the hit show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and later went on to star in many other successful projects.

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