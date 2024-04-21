Twitter
Divyanka Tripathi says 'there's no joy' in TV, reveals why she's avoiding small screen: 'I don't see...'

Television star Divyanka Tripathi, who has been part of successful shows Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Adaalat, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein now refrains from working on television.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 07:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Divyanka Tripathi who's known for her performance in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Adaalat, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein now refrains from working on television. In a recent interview with PTI, Divyanka said that nowadays the characters are not well-etched out and she doesn't see this kind of clarity on the small screen. In the conversation, Divyanka said, "For me, a character is very important. If the character is well-written, then there’s a joy in playing it. The problem is that the TV shows that I’ve been offered have no clarity about the plot of the show for a month. Then it is susceptible to sudden changes, and in that case, you can’t chew on the idea." 

However, the actress does acknowledge the makers who gave her a well-sketched character. "However, I’ve worked with some good people like Sandeep Sikand, on ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. My job was easy because they (the makers) had clarity, and I had a graph about my character. Today, I don’t see this kind of clarity (on TV shows) if I get that and if the character is well-written, I would love to do TV.” Divyanka further clarified, "“It (television) has given birth to my career and taught me acting. There’s no acting school better than TV,” the actor said.

Divyanka's husband, actor Vivek Dahiya recently informed fans that the actress got injured in an accident. After recovering from her ligament surgery recently, Divyanaka once again had to get admitted to the hospital, this time for yet another surgery. Vivek had informed fans that his wife Divyanka met with an accident and would have to go through surgery soon.

On Sunday, Vivek shared an update about Divyanka's health by uploading a video on his Instagram. In the video, Tripathi can be heard saying, "Hello, meri surgery hogai hai. Mai discharge bhi already ho rahi hu. Hamare science ney kitni pragati kar li hai. (My surgery is done and I've gotten the discharge. Our science has progressed a lot.)" 

