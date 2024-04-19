Twitter
Television

'Divyanka Tripathi is in pain...': Vivek Dahiya shares serious health update about actress

Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya shares actress' health update after she underwent surgery for an arm fracture.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya (Image: Instagram)
Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi, who rose to fame with the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently met with an accident and fractured her arm. The actor's husband Vivek Dahiya has now shared a health update about the actress. 

On Thursday, Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram and canceled the live session he was going to hold on Instagram and stated the reason for the same, the actor said that he had to rush his wife and actress Divyanka Tripathi to hospital after she met with an accident. The actor also confirmed that Divyanka had broken two bones in her arms and underwent surgery. 

Now, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the health update in a statement which read, "Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A Mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us it means a lot. To all our fans and media friends thank you for the immense love and concern. While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is currently seen in the web series Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes, which also stars Eijaz Khan. In the show, the actress plays a secret agent, who is on a mission to eradicate the nation's hidden enemies and keep her identity secret. Helmed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes, also stars Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Roshnee Rai, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan, Shriya Jha and is receiving a positive response from the audience. The series is available to watch on SonyLIV. 

