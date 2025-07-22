Divyanka Tripathi hits back after Elvish Yadav fans abused her for not recognising him on Laughter Chefs 2: 'My system bounces back your...'

Divyanka Tripathi brutally trolled after mistaking Elvish Yadav for Samarth Jurel on Laughter Chefs 2.

Divyanka Tripathi recently faced harsh trolling after an awkward mix-up on the reality show Laughter Chefs 2. The actress accidentally mistook YouTuber Elvish Yadav for actor Samarth Jurel while greeting the cast on stage.

The moment, which saw fellow contestants Aly Goni and Krushna Abhishek burst out laughing, quickly went viral, and so did the hate that followed. While Divyanka had jokingly said at the time that the clip should be trimmed to avoid fan backlash, the trolling still poured in.

Finally breaking her silence, she responded strongly to the hate through a comment on Instagram. “I want to thank genuine Elvish fans for being nice. True fans, first keep their idol's respect in mind. Double thanks to the trollers for increasing my engagement,” she wrote.

She added a sharper note for the abusers: “My inner systumm automatically bounces back your foul language to you and your family. Karma! Those being nice shall always be blessed...says my core divinity!”

The viral clip showed her shaking hands with Elvish and saying, “Hi Samarth,” leading to the entire cast breaking into laughter. Though she quickly apologised, it wasn’t enough to stop the wave of online trolling.

Divyanka, who made her television debut in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, became a household name with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2013, where she played Dr Ishita Bhalla. She was last seen in the 2024 OTT release The Magic Of Shiri.