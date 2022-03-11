Search icon
Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for their tweets after break-up, netizens call it ‘family drama’

Divya Agarwal stated that she chose to end the relationship since it was impacting her 'self love,' and she desired to be alone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have responded to the fuss around their breakup after roughly five to six days. Both of them turned to Twitter to ask followers to give them some breathing room. Divya Agarwal stated that she chose to end the relationship since it was impacting her 'self love,' and she desired to be alone. Fans were devastated because they had invested so much in their love story. Both of them informed followers that they needed time to heal and that the constant barrage of queries and suggestions on social media was hindering their recovery. The same thing was said by Varun Sood.

Divya Agarwal tweeted, "You know what hurts the most? People want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!"

Varun Sood, on the other hand, was reportedly linked to Madhurima Roy, her BFF. Divya Agarwal, on the other hand, clarified that he was a man of integrity.

Varun tweeted, “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please.”

 

 

Divya Agarwal on Sunday took to Instagram and announced her breakup with Varun Sood. She posted a picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note.

Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”

She further mentioned, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

