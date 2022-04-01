Divya Agarwal sends birthday wishes to ex-boyfriend Varun Sood, he responds

On Friday, Varun Sood, a television actor, turned 27 years old. While social media is already flooded with birthday greetings for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star, his ex girlfriend Divya Agarwal took to the platform to share a lovely birthday special picture.



On her Instagram stories, Divya posted an unseen photo of her ex-boyfriend and wrote, "Happy birthday star," tagging him.

In response, he uploaded it on his Instagram story with a red heart emoji.



For the unversed, Divya posted a picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note a few weeks back.



Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”

She further mentioned, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”



Varun afterwards turned to Twitter to urge people to give him space in his personal life. “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quiet about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please (Give us a little space)," he wrote.

For the unversed, Varun and Divya started dating in the year 2018 after breaking up with Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla respectively. They were one of the most loved celebrity couples in the country. When Divya was inside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house, he used to talk about Varun. She even confessed that they are planning to get married.