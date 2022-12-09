Divya Agarwal reacts to being brutally trolled after engagement with beau Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal/Instagram

Trolls have criticized Divya Agarwal for allegedly ditching Varun Sood and getting engaged to the "rich" Apurva Padgaonkar. She has now responded to them. She remarked that her followers should be sensitive and avoid discussing about her past, adding that she has been transparent about all her relationships

Divya told ETimes, "I would not want to comment on his reaction, but I would expect some sensitivity from fans regarding my engagement. I have been in relationships and have always been open about it, but that should not mean that netizens can say anything on my personal life. I am engaged now and they should show some sensitivity and not talk about my past relationship. I am in a very happy space and look forward to my life with Apurva."

Divya had uploaded a photo of the moment Apurva proposed to her during the birthday celebrations. She and Aurva were in the picture, along with her mother and brother.

“I always just wanted a happy family and Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration..It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa,” she captioned it.

Other images show a joyful Divya take joy in receiving love and attention from her future husband. She also displays her engagement ring, with BaiCo written on it.

Also read: Varun Sood's tweet after Divya Agarwal engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar raises questions

While sharing the post, Divya wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha (with nazar emulet emoji)."

For the unversed, Divya has previously had romantic relationships with Varun Sood and Priyank Sharma.