Divya Agarwal opens up on her split with Varun Sood, says 'I could see how...'

Varun Sood- Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were among the 'happening' couple of the telly town. Their relationship started with the reality show Ace Of Space, and they dated for four years. However, in March, Divya shocked her fans and netizens by announcing their split on social media. Since then, Sood's and Agarwal's fans are trying to understand the exact reason behind their breakup.

Recently in an interaction with Hindustan Times, Divya agreed that she received flack on social media for breaking up with Varun, but she took this major step after analysing her future with Sood. Divya asserted, "I don't know if it (break up) was a good or bad move. Announcing the split on social media needed guts, and it was my decision." Agarwal further added that she kept herself first and announced the split the way she wanted. "Mujhe gaaliyan bhi padi thi, but I ignored them,” asserted Divya.

The actress even revealed, why she didn't talk about their break-up, “The fact that I don't want to talk about why we spilt makes everyone go crazy, but there are a few things that are private and you keep them to yourself." Divya continued, "I could see how things would be with Varun, a few years later, and it was better to end the chapter on a good note... so that the good memories stay with me.”

In March, Divya Agarwal took to Instagram and announced her breakup with Varun Sood. She posted a picture of herself with a long emotional break-up note. Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”

Here's the post

She further mentioned, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.” Divya concluded.