Divya Agarwal defends Varun Sood after netizens question him over his relationship with Madhurima Roy

Divya Agarwal, who made headlines after winning the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' in 2021, announced her break up with her longtime beau Varun Sood on her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 6. The popular television personalities were dating for the past four years.

After she made her split public, netizens started questioning Varun Sood over his relationship with Madhurima Roy and blamed the same for their breakup. Sharing a short clip of Varun Sood, Divya's fan wrote, "Ok so this is the story #MadhurimaRoy uploaded on her insta account writing a love affair... Tagging #Varunsood And after #DivyaAgarwal announcing breakup she deleted all this!! What is this man..I just want #DivyaAgarwal to stay strong and do well in her life."

Denouncing all such people, Divya defended Varun and dared people to say nothing about his character as she tweeted, "Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish ! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life Respect."

Meanwhile, the 'Cartel' actress also took to her Instagram Stories, tagged Madhurima, and wrote, "@madhurimaroy.12 You are a sweetheart. Don’t worry. Love you. The latter reshared her story and criticised netizens as she wrote, "To the ones spewing distasteful hate messages all over my profile, you guys really hit an all time low.” Varun and you are dearest despite anything. Peace out man.”





Announcing her breakup, Divya had penned an emotional note that read, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”