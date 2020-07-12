Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

Divvya Chouksey loses battle to cancer, writes 'I'm on my deathbed', hours before passing away

Divvya Chouksey had taken to her Instagram story and wrote being on deathbed hours before passing away on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 08:18 PM IST

Actor Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after losing battling cancer. Hours before passing away, she had taken to her Instagram story and wrote a final message to her followers. In the message, she had confirmed that she is on the deathbed. Her message read as "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded & bombarded with Plethora of messages, it's time I tell you guys, I'm on my deathbed."

She concluded by writing, "S**t happens, I'm strong AF. Be there another life of nonsuffering. No questions, please. Only god knows how much you mean to me."

Divvya's cousin Soumya Amish Verma confirmed her death on her Facebook page by writing, "श्रधान्जली कुमारी दिव्या चौकसे| मुझे बड़े दुख के साथ ये बताना पड़ रहा है की मेरी cousin divya Chouksey का cancer की बजह से बहुत छोटी सी उम्र मे आज निधन हो गया है London से acting का course किया था वो एक बहुत अच्छी model भी थी, उन्होने कई सारी फिल्मो मे काम किया और serials मे भी काम किया , singing मे भी उन्होने अपना नाम कमाया । और आज वो हमें यू छोड़ कर चली गायी। ईश्वर उन की आत्मा को शन्ति दे। R I P"

This roughly translates as "I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP."

