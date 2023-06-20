'Divorce gaaje baaje ke saath karo': Rakhi Sawant gives advice to people who 'got tortured', video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television star Rakhi Sawant, who is one of the most entertaining actresses in the country, gave some advice to her fans and the people who got tortured in a relationship. The video of the actress is going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, she can be heard saying, “logo ki shaadiyan hoti hai baaja bajta hai, mere divorce me baaja baja, dhol baja. I do something different. Kyuki me apni favourite hu. Jis Ladki ko yaa jis ladke ko dukh mila ho, torture hua ho uski zindgi me, khuda naa kare ki uska kabhi divorce ho. Lekin Divorce le rhe ho ho gaaje baaje ke saath lo. (People celebrate when they get married, I celebrated when I am taking divorce. I do something different because I am my own favourite. People who got tortured, if they are taking divorce they should also celebrate).”

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Mam sorry to say you won't be young like this forever you need someone to look after you at stage of life.. money is not everything sometimes we need moral support.” The second one said, “I am sure that guy is more relieved than her after the divorce.” The third one said, “Freedom is also a good thing you should enjoy.” The fourth person wrote, “She is looking fab today.”

Rakhi Sawant, on Monday, was seen throwing a break-up party as she is finally getting a divorce from Adil Durrani. The actress was seen wearing a red lehenga and the video of her is now going viral on social media.

The clip has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Insatgram in which she can be heard saying, “Mera finally divorce horra hai aur ye meri break-up party hai. Log sad hote hai lekin me khush hu.” This clip is now going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it, one of them wrote, “She is in depression.” The second one said, “Confidence bas Rakhi jaisi chahiye.” The third one said, “Congratulations Rakhi.” The fourth one said, “Sahi hai .. why to cry for a person who made u cry.”