Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly found herself amid controversy earlier this month when her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, levied shocking accusations against her. Esha Verma also accused the actress of conceiving her son Rudransh before her wedding to Ashwin Verma. Following this, Rupali Ganguly issued a 50 crore defamation case against Esha Verma, as confirmed by her lawyer Sana Raees Khan. Now, weeks after the incident, Esha Verma has finally spoken up about the defamation notice, calling Rupali and Ashwin’s move ‘cruel.’

Taking to her Instagram stories, Esha Verma wrote, ‘’Hi Everyone, I'm Esha Verma, and earlier this month, I made the difficult decision to share my personal story involving my father and my experiences growing up. This decision sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care. For 24 years, I felt trapped in a reality I couldn't escape. Sharing my experiences was my way of finding freedom and justice. My intention was never to cause harm but to shed light on experiences that shaped me. In doing so, I hoped to give a voice to others who might be facing similar struggles, especially when it comes to family dynamics. As an American citizen, I have, and have exercised, my right to speak up with honesty."

Esha Verma also went on to call both Rupali Ganguly and her father Ashwin Verma 'cruel' and wrote, "To address one important point: a child should not be punished for speaking their truth. Despite being a young adult, I am still my father's child. Their response to my statement was disturbing, and cruel, and displayed their true character. I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family. I have no professional connection to Bollywood or the Indian entertainment industry, nor have I attended or participated in auditions or professional photoshoots in India. One photoshoot in Mumbai in 2017 involved comments made about my appearance by someone I referenced in my story. Those remarks deeply affected my self-esteem as a young adult, but I've worked hard to rebuild and grow from that experience. I want to encourage everyone to embrace their unique features and celebrate the traits passed down through generations, as they make us who we are. I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual: I learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25th of the same year that they had a child. Any additional interpretations published in the media were made without my input or consent. I only spoke about my own experiences and addressed two individuals directly."

Esha Verma ended her statement by saying that this would be her final statement on the matter.

