Disha Vakani aka Dayaben demanded Rs 1.5 lakh per episode to return to ‘TMKOC’? Find out

Disha Vakani entertained her small-screen fans with her character Dayaben in the popular television show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah,’ which aired in 2008 for the very first time. The show has completed more than 3000 episodes so far.

Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for Disha to return to the show. Undoubtedly, Jethalal and Dayaben have created a very special place in our hearts with their entertaining performances. However, as per the latest media reports, the actress has now decided to come back. According to the report of News 18, she has demanded a huge fee.

According to the report, the actress has demanded Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. Apart from this, she will shoot only for 3 hours a day. According to the sources of News 18, the makers of the show have been convincing. They have been trying their best for Disha’s return to the show, as fans often request them for her appearance. However, none of them have confirmed this news yet.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani started her career with her appearance n the popular TV show ‘Khichdi’ in the year 2004. She then appeared in Gujrati shows. But she gained popularity from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’.

Disha Vakani, who played Jethalal's wife and Tapu's mother in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took a maternity break from the show in 2017. She hasn’t returned to the show since. However, every now and then there is buzz that Disha will soon be returning on the show.

Earlier, speaking about Disha’s return on the show, ‘TMKOC’ producer Asit Kumarr Modi had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Honestly, the Covid-19 situation has made things more difficult. As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.”