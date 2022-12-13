Disha Patani raises temperature in Maldives, looks sizzling hot in pink bikini

Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, known as a beach baby, is one of the hottest celebs in the country. She often drops her sexy and hot photos on social media and burns the internet. Her recent photos from the Maldives have gone viral.

On Monday, Disha dropped her sexy photos in a pink bikini and raised the temperature. Tiger Shroff’s sister Ayesha Shroff also reacted to her hot photos. She wrote, “Sooooo cuuuute.” One of her fans wrote, “I wish the keyboard had enough letters to define you.” The second one said, “Aaj fir tiger gya kam se.” The third one said, “Super cute girl very beautiful very nice gzb looking super cute girl very beautiful very nice.”

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been in news for a while now because of rumours that she and Tiger Shroff broke up. She has been quiet about it, but her most recent sighting with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic put fuel to the flames. Aleksandar discussed the rumours surrounding their relationship in a recent interview, asserting that only they are aware of the reality.

While speaking to a news portal, Serbian-born Aleksandar said that he is not dating Disha, but he is close friend to her. In 2015, they lived in the same apartment. While speaking to Bombay Times, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other.” “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.”

On her breakup with Tiger, he said , “I am no one to comment about anyone else. Well, I am close to both of them, and yes, we do hang out together.”

Also read: Disha Patani shows off her sexy curves in bikini, photos go viral