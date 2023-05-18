Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy with lovable post; share glimpse of baby

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share their happiness with their fans

Television's famous real-life couple, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, are delighted as they are embracing parenthood, and the couple announced their first pregnancy on social media. On May 18, the actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram and broke the good news to her fans.

In one photo, Disha and Rahul are posing together. The actor is holding a small blackboard with a special message, "Mummy and Daddy with a heart symbol. Disha also shared an early glimpse of a baby through ultrasound. The unborn baby is visible through the sonography, and it will melt your heart. Disha shared the post with the caption, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY."

Here's the post

As soon as Disha shared the post, several of her friends from the fraternity congratulated the couple. Jasmin Bhasin wrote, "Congratulations." Comedian Bharti Singh, who's mother to adorable Gola wrote, "Congratulations." Anita Hasnandani wrote, "Woohhhhhoooo congratulations." Aly Goni wrote, "Mashallah." Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Omg congrats! So happy for you." For the unversed, Disha and Rahul married on July 16, 2021.

Disha gained popularity by impressing the masses with her performance of Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Disha and Nakuul Mehta's romantic drama became successful and they will be back with the third season. Talking about returning back to the show, Nakuul told Hindustan Times, "When I got the call, I was not shocked because I saw how people had reacted to us moving on and like on an impulse, I felt it was the right thing to do. It didn’t take me a second to question what I thought was a great opportunity. It’s a show I take great pride in. I have complete ownership of it and the show has been such a beautiful ride for me personally, that I felt it would be a fitting tribute to give to our audiences - to come together and do this one more time." Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Disha impressed masses with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.