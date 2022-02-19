Disha Parmar expecting first child with Rahul Vaidya? Actress REACTS

Former 'Bigg Boss' constant, singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, TV star Disha Parmar recently stepped out for a dinner date.

On Thursday, Rahul and Disha were snapped while on a date. In the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Rahul was seen wearing a black tee teamed with blue jeans while Disha was seen sporting an oversized orange shirt paired with blue denim.

As soon as the photos surfaced online, netizens were quick to speculate if Disha had gained weight and whether she was pregnant. The oversized shirt made Disha seem like she had gained weight, fueling pregnancy rumours.

After a barrage of comments from social media users questioning if was pregnant, Disha decided to address it.

She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant."

Check out her post below:

Disha and Rahul tied the knot on July 16 last year. The couple got married after the singer exited 'Bigg Boss 14'.

On the work front, Disha Parmar is currently essaying the lead role of Priya Kapoor in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. The actress is sharing the screen space with Nakul Mehta.