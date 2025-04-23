Shoaib Ibrahim, who had been vacationing in Kashmir with Dipika and their son Ruhaan, took to Instagram to share update about them.

While on a family trip to Pahalgam, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, along with their one-year-old son Ruhaan, found themselves in the middle of growing concern from fans.

This came after a tragic terrorist attack occurred in the region on April 22, 2025. The horrifying incident claimed the lives of over 27 people and left at least 12 others injured. Those with minor injuries are currently receiving treatment at Pahalgam hospital, while critically wounded individuals have been shifted to Srinagar for advanced medical attention.

The news quickly made headlines, leaving well-wishers worried for the celebrity couple and their child's safety. To ease fans’ worries, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update through his Instagram story. He assured everyone that he, Dipika, and their son Ruhaan were completely safe.

In his message, he wrote, “Hi guys, you all have been concerned for our wellbeing… Hum sab safe hain, theek hain. Aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir… and have reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern…” His message brought relief to fans who had been anxiously checking in on the family following the disturbing news from Pahalgam.

This trip was special for Dipika and Shoaib as it marked their first vacation with their son, Ruhaan.

Terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Officials said security forces have fanned out in the Baisaran area to hunt down the assailants. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said security forces have launched operations to neutralise terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack, and the perpetrators will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. In a post on X, PM Modi said, those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.