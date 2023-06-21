Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with baby boy, new father reveals 'it's a premature delivery'

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

Popular television actor Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim has finally embraced motherhood as she welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday (June 21). New father, Shoaib Ibrahim shared the news with fans on social media.

On Wednesday, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram and shared the happy news of embracing parenthood and wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.” The couple announced that they're expecting a baby in January after the actress’ first trimester. Dipika was currently in her third trimester and was due in July.

Earlier, during an interview, Dipika Kakkar revealed that she had earlier conceived too but suffered a miscarriage. Talking about it Dipika said, “Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened.”

There were rumors that Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim will quit acting after embracing motherhood, however, dismissing them the actress said, “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again. (laughs).”

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim is well known for her roles in popular television series like Sasural Simar Ka, Balika Vadhu, and more. The actress has also been the winner of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 12.

