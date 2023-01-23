Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim announce pregnancy after 5 years of marriage

Credit: Dipika/Instagram

Television star and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, on Sunday, announced that they are expecting their first child together. They took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

"Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one," Shoaib wrote .

He broke the news with an adorable picture in which he could be seen sitting with his wife Dipika in white outfits and white caps with Mom to be and Dad-to-be text written on it. The couple can be seen showing their back to the camera lens.

While Dipika dropped an adorable photo in which she can be seen standing next to Shoaib with the caption, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

Friends, family and fans flooded the post with red hearts and congratulatory comments."Congratulations for the new beginning," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Masha' Allah mashallah very happy to hear this news lots of love and prayers for both of you." "Mashallah we all are excited and happy for you," another fan commented.

A user wrote, "Congratulations both of you and your family we are so happy to hear this." Shoaib and Dipika played the lead couple in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. After falling in love with each other, the two got married in February 2018.

In 2021, the couple conducted a live session on YouTube and addressed the negative comments directed towards Shoaib and his family. While Shoaib was calm and said he was disappointed with the hurtful remarks of social media user claiming that he took away his wife’s privacy, Dipika was livid and bashed netizens for saying mean things about her family.

In the video, Dipika said, “Sharam karo tum log (Have some shame).” She added, “Uski privacy le li (You have taken her privacy). These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The actress continued, “I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern.” Taking a jibe at trolls over modernisation, Shoaib said, “If modernisation means that you do not love your family or take care of them, then we are happy being old school.” (With inputs from ANI)

