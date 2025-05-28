Dipika Kakar has shared on Instagram that the tennis-ball sized tumour in her liver is second stage cancerous. "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger", the actress added.

Dipika Kakar, who is married to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, has shared that the tennis-ball sized tumour in her liver is second stage cancerous. The popular TV actress, who won the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 in 2018, shared her health update in a statement that she released on Tuesday, May 27.

Taking to her Instagram, Dipika shared a note that read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us...walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach...and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous). It has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced! I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side...and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah Keep me in your prayers! Lots Of Love Dipika." She captioned the note as, "Keep Me In Your Prayers."

Two weeks ago, Dipika's husband Shoaib had revealed in his YouTube vlog that she has been diagnosed with a tennis-ball sized tumour. He said, "Dipika is not well, I think there is a stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. But when the pain did not decrease, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I returned, she was doing fine."

"Then, after papa’s birthday, she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood test reports came, which indicated that she had infection in her body. Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us", he had further added.

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar was most recently seen in the first season of the cooking-based reality show Celebrity Masterchef earlier this year. She had withdrawn from the Sony TV show in the eighth week due to her health issues.

