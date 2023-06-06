Dipika Kakar recalls facing bad financial phase even after doing hit shows, says 'sir par chhatt...'

Dipika Kakar recalls facing bad financial phase even after doing hit shows

Dipika Kakar best known for her role in the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka, recently opened up on her struggles, facing a bad financial phase around her marriage despite doing hit shows.

In an interview with ETimes, Dipika Kakar recalled facing a bad financial phase around her marriage and said, “Shoaib and I’ve seen worse days even after doing shows and making a place of our own. Bahut bura phase dekha hai around our wedding. Financial ups and downs are part of our life and can hit us at any moment. But when you start growing and doing the right investments and making assets, you become financially strong. Because of what happened last time we were relieved that we had a house… sir par chhatt toh hai… and now we are making our dream house but we have not forgotten our struggles and hardships. When we look back, we have a lot of gratitude and satisfaction.”

The actress also recalled the first time she came for a job as an air hostess and said, “I remember when I came to Mumbai for a job as an air hostess. I had one small suitcase and an airbag. I’ve stayed in the worst of PGs. In Mumbai, 4/5 girls stay together in small houses as PGs and you don’t have an option because you are not earning well to afford a house of your own. People earn Rs12-15 thousand and it is difficult to manage expenses like food, rent, traveling, training, makeup, and everything. And since you’ve just left your house and are doing so much in a day, there’s hardly any time to cook twice. I still remember the days I used to keep my eyes on the meter of auto rickshaws and I would know how much I’ve. So the moment the meter would show that amount, I would ask the auto guy to stop there. The rest of the journey, I would go walking.”

Dipika Kakar has been featured in several television shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Balika Vadhu, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, and more. The actress also participated in and won the television reality show Bigg Boss and impressed the audience with her personality.

Read Dipika Kakar breaks silence on reports of her quitting acting after embracing motherhood, says ‘ho sakta hai…’