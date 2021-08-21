Dipika Kakar lashes out at netizens who said Shoaib Ibrahim made her 'naukraani', says 'shame on you' - Watch

TV actress Deepika Kakkar has received immense and love praise from her fans over the years and more during her time at the ‘Bigg Boss 12’ house where she also emerged as the winner. Recently, the actress slammed netizens who spoke against the family of her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim and also said that he has made her a ‘naukraani’ (maid).

The couple conducted a live session on YouTube and addressed the negative comments directed towards Shoaib and his family. While Shoaib was calm and said he was disappointed with the hurtful remarks of social media user claiming that he took away his wife’s privacy, Dipika was livid and bashed netizens for saying mean things about her family.

Shoaib's father, who suffered a brain stroke and was recently discharged from the hospital after a few weeks. To accommodate their ailing dad, the couple shifted him in their bedroom and moved to the guest bedroom themselves. Shoaib shared that he has been receiving messages of being unfair to the actress.

In the video, Dipika said, “Sharam karo tum log (Have some shame).” She added, “Uski privacy le li (You have taken her privacy). These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The actress continued, “I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on the streets, we are ready to do that too. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern.” Taking a jibe at trolls over modernisation, Shoaib said, “If modernisation means that you do not love your family or take care of them, then we are happy being old school.”

The couple also talked about how Dipika is being criticised for choosing to stay home and not taking more career opportunities. “Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai (You guys say we have made an actor a servant at home),” Shoaib said. Dipika then said that she can do all the work single-handedly.

Calling people out, Dipika said, “I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years and now it’s my choice to do fewer projects. People who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?”

As the video neared its end, the couple said that they will “not hear a word against their family”. Dipika stated that she is okay with being orthodox, ‘conservative and old school,’ and added that added they are happy this way.