Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently posted an emotional video on YouTube, revealing that his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, has been diagnosed with a tumour in her stomach. He shared that she is scheduled to undergo major surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

In the vlog, Shoaib explained that Dipika was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after complaining of severe stomach pain. Initially, doctors prescribed antibiotics, which gave her some relief. However, the pain returned, prompting further tests. That’s when the tumour was detected, and doctors recommended immediate surgery.

In the video, Shoaib Ibrahim shared, “Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It’s quite large, about the size of a tennis ball. The news came as a huge shock to us.”

He said, “Dipika theek nahi hai thoda sa usko stomach mein issue hai joh serious hai. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity and she treated it thinking it is an acidity related issue. But when the pain did not go she consulted our family doctor who also treated our father. He gave some antibiotics and asked her to get blood tests done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5th and when I returned she was doing fine.Then after papa’s birthday she once again started experiencing pain and meanwhile the blood tests reports came which indicated that she had infection in her body.”

Shoaib further added, “Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumor in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking."

Shoaib Ibrahim, best known for Ajooni, shared further details about Dipika Kakar’s health in his vlog. He said that after consulting their doctor with her reports, they were advised to admit her to the hospital immediately. Their first fear was whether the tumour could be cancerous. While the CT scan didn’t show signs of cancer, doctors couldn’t confirm anything at that stage, so more tests were recommended.

Dipika was admitted to the Advanced Hospital and has been there for the past three days. She underwent multiple tests, including a CT scan, sonography, and blood work. So far, none of the reports indicate cancer, though some test results are still awaited.

Shoaib added that the tumour, located in the left lobe of her liver, cannot be treated without surgery and needs to be removed. She was discharged earlier today, and Shoaib brought her back home.

Dipika Kakar is set to visit a liver specialist this Friday to determine the next course of action in her treatment. Although doctors had recommended she stay hospitalized in light of her scheduled consultation at Kokilaben Hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim decided to bring her home, believing she would recover better in a calm and familiar setting.

Currently, there is no indication of cancer, but several diagnostic results are still awaited. One particularly important blood test is due tomorrow, and the couple remains hopeful and anxious for clear answers.

Shoaib also took a moment to appeal to fans for their prayers and support, just like they had shown during his father's health crisis. He asked everyone to rise above negativity and send positive energy for Dipika's recovery.