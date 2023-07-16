Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s name is Ruhaan which means kind-hearted and spiritual.

Television stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, who recently became parents to a baby boy, recently revealed the name of their son in their latest vlog. They posted a video in which they told the name and its meaning.

Shoaib and Dipika Kakar’s name is Ruhaan and the meanings are kind-hearted, Compassionate, Spiritual, As Pure Spirits.. However, they didn’t reveal their son’s face. In the video that they posted on YouTube, the couple can be heard telling that they decided on their son’s name after one or two when Dipika conceived. They even had thought of a girl’s name. Shoaib said, “Madam (Dipika) liked this name Ruhaan. His name was chosen by Dipika. We really liked the name a lot and were sure about it.”

While announcing the news of becoming parents to a baby boy, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram and wrote, “Alhamdulillaj today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry about. Keep us in your prayers.” The couple announced that they're expecting a baby in January after the actress’ first trimester. Dipika was currently in her third trimester and was due in July.

Earlier, during an interview, Dipika Kakkar revealed that she had earlier conceived too but suffered a miscarriage. Talking about it Dipika said, “Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened.”

There were rumors that Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim will quit acting after embracing motherhood, however, dismissing them the actress said, “I just came across this news of me quitting acting as a career. People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I've given up acting. So I would just like to clarify there is nothing like that. I have always craved to live a life of a housewife (mujhe humesha se housewife banana tha). Shoaib would go to the office and I would make breakfast for him and take care of the house. But that doesn't mean that I don't want to work ever again. (laughs).”