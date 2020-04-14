Dipika Chikhlia aka 'Sita' from 'Ramayan' urges fans not to cross 'laxman rekha' after lockdown extension

Headlines

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

Tamim Iqbal's strong statement on World Cup withdrawal: 'I reject this unfair situation'

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

Meet MS Dhoni’s father-in-law RK Singh, husband of successful CEO; know old connection with Dhoni family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia win 3rd ODI by 66 runs, India clinch series 2-1

Watch: Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years for ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq announces shock ODI retirement, check details

7 Japanese tips to beat laziness

Top 5 teams that can win 2023 World Cup 

Batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's dull whodunit is an insult to Agatha Christie

HomeTelevision

Television

Dipika Chikhlia aka 'Sita' from 'Ramayan' urges fans not to cross 'laxman rekha' after lockdown extension

Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the lockdown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 07:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dipika Chikhlia who became a household after playing the role of Sita in the popular 80s series Ramayan shared an important message today for her fans and social media followers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday morning. 

For the uninformed, in his speech, the prime minister announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 and shared seven tips to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on her Instagram account, Dipika urged people to respect the lockdown as it is the only way to control the spread of the deadly outbreak. She also said that she especially liked four points of his speech.

The first point was to take care of the elders and senior citizens in the house, the second was for everyone to improve their immunity by consuming nutritious foods. In addition to this, Dipika also lauded the medical professionals, policemen, and other essential service providers who have been fearlessly going to work every day during the pandemic.

In her video, Dipika then asked the audiences to respect them and the "Lakshman Rekha" drawn by them, by remaining indoors. "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha," her caption read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the lockdown. The show created history by registering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel) show since 2015, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

A few days ago, Dipika had also shared a picture on her Instagram account with the whole team of the show. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Sharma hints at this Indian spinner as backup for World Cup 2023 ahead of Rajkot ODI

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur rested ahead of 3rd ODI; Axar Patel ruled out

Shubman Gill narrows the gap with Babar Azam in latest ODI rankings, Pakistan captain maintains top position

Meet actor whose last 3 films have earned Rs 1900 crore, not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajinikanth, Aamir

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC without any coaching, with full time job, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE