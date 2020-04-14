Dipika Chikhlia aka 'Sita' from 'Ramayan' urges fans not to cross 'laxman rekha' after lockdown extension

Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the lockdown.

Dipika Chikhlia who became a household after playing the role of Sita in the popular 80s series Ramayan shared an important message today for her fans and social media followers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday morning.

For the uninformed, in his speech, the prime minister announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 and shared seven tips to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared on her Instagram account, Dipika urged people to respect the lockdown as it is the only way to control the spread of the deadly outbreak. She also said that she especially liked four points of his speech.

The first point was to take care of the elders and senior citizens in the house, the second was for everyone to improve their immunity by consuming nutritious foods. In addition to this, Dipika also lauded the medical professionals, policemen, and other essential service providers who have been fearlessly going to work every day during the pandemic.

In her video, Dipika then asked the audiences to respect them and the "Lakshman Rekha" drawn by them, by remaining indoors. "Agni pariksha ....lets not cross the laxman Rekha," her caption read.

Ramayan is being re-telecast on Doordarshan amid the lockdown. The show created history by registering the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel) show since 2015, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

A few days ago, Dipika had also shared a picture on her Instagram account with the whole team of the show.