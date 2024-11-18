As per reports, Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi were involved in a heated argument with each other on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. However, in the last few years, several actors such as Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Neha Mehta, Kush Shah, and Gurucharan Singh among others have left the show due to multiple reasons. Now, as per recent reports, the show's biggest star Dilip Joshi may also take an exit from the show after a massive fight with the producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

A source close to the production was quoted telling News18 Showsha, "It was the last day of Kush Shah’s shoot. Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji. Dilip ji got very angry and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit bhai calmed him down. We don’t know how to two sort their differences."

The source added that this incident took place in early August when Asit had repeatedly avoided Dilip's multiple requests to take a few days off. There have been multiple instances before also when Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi got into heated arguments with each other on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. It was reported that Gurucharan Singh Sodhi resolved their difference when Dilip and Joshi fought with each other when the show and its crew had gone to Hong Kong to shoot a few special episodes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television and completed its 16th anniversary on July 28 this year. The show, set in Mumbai's Gokuldham Society, is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, written by the late Indian columnist, humourist, and playwright Taarak Mehta.

