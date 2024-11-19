After the reports of Dilip Joshi losing his cool on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi, the actor decided to come forward and revealed the truth.

Actor Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Metha Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal reacted to the reports of his alleged fight with show's producer Asit Modi, and threating him to leave the iconic sitcom. Hours after reports of his brawl with Modi, Dilip issued a statement clarifying that there is no truth in the reports, and they are malicious rumours.

The statement reads, "I just want to clear the air about all these rumours going around. There have been some stories in the media about me and Asit Bhai that are completely false, and it really saddens me to see such things being said.”

Dilip further added, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumours, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers. It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years."

He further clarified that he's not leaving the show, and is working daily with the same love and passion. "I don’t know who is behind spreading these stories, but I want to say this clearly: I'm here, I’m working every day with the same love and passion for the show, and I’m not going anywhere."

The reports of Dilip-Asit fight

News18 reported a source close to the production and quoted, "It was the last day of Kush Shah’s shoot. Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji. Dilip ji got very angry and the two got into a heated argument. Dilip ji even held Asit Modi’s collar and threatened to leave the show. However, Asit bhai calmed him down. We don’t know how to two sort their differences." Fans of TMKOC can take a sigh of relief as their favourite Jehtalal isn't going anywhere.

