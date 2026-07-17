Dilip Joshi breaks silence on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 18 years, reveals producer Asit Kumar Modi called him to...

Dilip Joshi has finally reacted to the reports of quitting the famous show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah after 18 years and requested the media not to report anything without confirming with the production house.

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrated its 18th anniversary on July 17, actor Dilip Joshi, who essays the iconic role of Jethalal, addressed recurring rumours about his alleged exit and less screen time from the long-running sitcom. He urged media houses to verify facts before publishing such reports. During the interaction with media present for the 18th year celebrations, Dilip was asked about reports claiming his screen time would be reduced and that he would be exiting the show.

Dilip Joshi on social media negativity

Responding to the speculation, the actor said social media has both positive and negative aspects, adding that many people spread such stories merely to attract views and attention. "What can I say? Social media has both advantages and disadvantages. Some people use it to earn views and grab eyeballs by publishing such stories," he said.

Dilip Joshi requests media portals to report responsibly

Expressing concern over the spread of unverified reports, Dilip added that what disappoints him more is when reputed media organisations publish such news without checking the facts. "The sad part is when renowned media houses publish such stories without investigating. Before publishing, at least ask the production house whether it is fake news or true. Nowadays, everyone seems to be in a race, thinking that if they don't publish immediately, they'll be left behind," he said.

Dilip Joshi on Asit Kumar Modi's reaction to his exit rumours

He added, "I am not talking about genuine media houses or influencers because you cannot stop everyone; it's a vast ocean. But I would request our reputed news agencies and media houses that before you publish or print something, please ask the production house or the concerned person to confirm whether it is true or not," he stated.

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Dilip also recalled that after one such rumour surfaced, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had called him to enquire about it. "He asked me what had happened and mentioned that a piece of news was doing the rounds. I told him, 'What can we do? I hardly watch such things," the actor shared. Talking about the iconic show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, created by Asit Kumarr Modi and based on Taarak Mehta's famous Gujarati column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, premiered on July 28, 2008.