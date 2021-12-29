Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal of TMKOC to quit the show?

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is been with the show since the beginning. The 13-year old show has been a family-favourite sitcom for over a decade and the show has been proved as a life-changer for the actor too. As per an interview with Times of India, when Dilip was asked if he wish to quit the show, the actor said, "My show is a comedy show and it's fun being a part of it. So till the time I enjoy it, I will do it. The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on."

Dilip further revealed that he had received new offers for some other shows, but he is dedicated to the show. "I do get offers from other shows, but I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else. This is a beautiful journey and I am happy with it. People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason."

Joshi who has done smaller roles in movies like 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Humraaz' is still open to doing films, "I have so much more to do in terms of acting. Life abhi puri baaki padi hai. The movies of today are taking up such wonderful subjects, so I would never leave a good film role if I am offered. Right now I am enjoying what is happening in my life." Joshi said.

Recently, Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati Joshi got married tied the knot recently with Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. Getting emotional on the big occasion, Dilip Joshi wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled." He also welcomed his son-in-law Yashowardhan into the family and thanks fans for their blessings and wishes. He added, "Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan"