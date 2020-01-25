'Dil To Happy Hai Ji' star Sejal Sharma commits suicide, found hanging at home

Television actress Sejal Sharma who starred in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji committed suicide on Friday, January 24. The reason behind her suicide is still unclear, however, things were reportedly not going smoothly in her personal life. Sejal played the role of Simmi Khosla, lead actor Ansh Bagri (Rocky's) adopted sister.

Actor Aru K Verma, Sejal's costar from Dil Toh Happy Ha Ji, in an interview confirmed the news and said that it was shocking for him as he had met Sejal only 10 days ago. "Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe as I had met her just 10 days ago and we had even chatted on Whatsapp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. I met her 10 days back and she was absolutely fine. We hadn't met since the last three-four months as I had also gone to my hometown, so when we met 10 days ago, she looked perfect. Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken her body to Udaipur for her last rites."

"She was like a sister to me. She also tied rakhi to me in real-life. We shared a close bond and I am shaken. We were always connected to each other. I am unable to talk right now," Aru, who played her on-screen brother, added. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji was Sejal's first TV project. She had also been a part of many TV commercials and a web series. Sejal's suicide came just a month after Kushal Punjabi's suicide.