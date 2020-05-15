Headlines

Television

'Didn't realize Arun Govil is iconic personality on TV': Co-star Natasha Singh congratulates actor for 'Ramayan' success

Nattasha Singh worked in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' and played Arun Govil's on-screen daughter twice

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 15, 2020, 09:15 PM IST

Arun Govil's on-screen daughter Nattasha Singh had major flashback friday feels as she shared images of Arun from his younger days. She congratulated the actor, stating that she never realized he is an iconic personality on Television.

Congratulating Doordarshan for her own show 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' and 'Mahbharat' as well as 'Ramayan', Nattasha wrote, "My #lockdown2020 resolution for life "HONOUR THE LIVING TOO." So here's a congrats to @ddnational for becoming the most watched Chanel with the reruns of #dekhbhaidekh #mahabharat and espicially #ramayan which has broken a world record with its rerun! A special congrats and post of appreciation for Ramji = #arungovil ji.."

Further describing Govil's personality, she added, "I have played his daughter in 2 shows.. One of them on #doordashan itself #wohhuenahamare #2006-#2008 ..and I have to say he's one of the sweetest, most calm, patient ,nice,decent and loving people ive ever worked with.. Always so humble that I never did realize he is an iconic actor on TV while working with him.as I hadn't seen Ramayan then.. . ..! Only always seen him with his wife #couplegoals.. THERE COULDNT HAVE BEEN A BETTER RAM THAN #arungovil_ram"

Here's her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arun Govil had recently made headlines after he said that he was never honoured for his work on Television, either from his hometown UP or current residing place i.e. Mumbai. The actor gained much more fame as Lord Ram after 'Ramayan' was re-telecast under lockdown.

