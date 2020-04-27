'Did you learn nothing from Kimono?': Kim Kardashian called out for cultural appropriation after donning maang tikka

Cultural appropriation is a sensitive issue which has been spoken about several times. Many celebrities have faced the wrath of indulging in it and have been called out by netizens around the world. Even Indian celebrities aren't spared from it by people on social media pages. Now reality television star Kim Kardashian West was accused of cultural appropriation by the netizens for her recently posted photos on her social media pages.

In the photos, Kim is seen wearing a turtle neck grey crop top with a matching body-hugging flared full-length skirt. She left her hair messy loose open with a maang tikka placed on her forehead. Soon after that, Kim was called out by netizens and they showed their anger for insulting Indian culture by donning a maang tikka. One of the netizens wrote, "That piece of jewel on her head is called 'Maang Tikka' which most Indian girls wear it on weddings or traditional festivals. That's never going to catch on with western outfits. Just saying."

Check out the photos below:

Another Instagram user commented, "Love you girl, but you gotta get rid of the tikka - you’re straight culturally appropriating. You’ve posted a tikka photo before just to delete it. Did you learn nothing from Kimono?"

While one more user wrote, "Lol you put a tikka on your head, and then a cross on your caption...something doesn’t add up here". Another teaser her by calling with an Indianised name stating, "When Kim first posted this on twitter and people were calling her Kimpreet I screamed".