Did you know Rajpal Yadav was offered Jethalal's role in 'TMKOC'? Here's what he has to say about rejecting it

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. One of the longest-running sitcoms on the small screen, 'TMKOC' has been topping the charts and creating TRP records ever since it first premiered in 2008.

And while all the characters of 'TMKOC' enjoy a massive fan following, especially Jethalal essayed by actor Dilip Joshi, did you know before getting the latter onboard, actor Rajpal Yadav was offered the lead role in the popular sitcom and he turned it down?

Recently, during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Hungama 2', when Rajpal Yadav was asked if he regretted turning down the role of Jethalal, he told radio host Siddharth Kannan, "Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character)."

"Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don't want to do a character which another actor has already done)," he said. He continued saying, "Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already left a mark with)," he added.

Rajpal Yadav will be soon seen in 'Hungama 2' alongside Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan which will release on Disney+Hostar on July 23. He is known for his performances in films such as 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.