DID Super Moms: Ankita Lokhande remembers Sushant Singh Rajput after contestant pays tribute to late actor

ZeeTV/Instagram

DID Super Moms coming episode will feature Pavitra Rishta stars Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni. One of the contestants pays tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav in Pavitra Rishta, in a brand-new episode teaser. Ankita, who not only dated but also worked with Sushant, bursts into tears at this.

Contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer may be seen in the ZEE TV video performing on the song Kitni Baatein from the movie Lakshya. Ankita and Usha can be seen obviously sad as memories of Sushant Singh Rajput are aired in the background on a large screen.

Ankita then says, “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him (He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is).”

During the 2009 promotional filming for the television programme Pavitra Rishta, they had their first encounter. They dated for six years after that. The pair split in 2016. Vicky Jain and Ankita were married last year. Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai flat in June of 2020. He was 34.

After Sushant's death, Ankita stood by his family in their time. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ankita opened up on her relationship with Sushant. She revealed that the late actor choose his care over her and she was the one who struggled to move on. “People come and tell me 'You left Sushant...'. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing, you know. I am not blaming anyone here. Sushant... he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things,” she said.

Ankita added, “I was not in that state of mind where I could just work... I am not that sort of a person who can easily move on and get busy with work. So you know for me it was very difficult. My family stood by me. My life was just finished. I was just finished. I did not know what to do after that. I still am not blaming anyone. He chose his ways. But my ways were different. I was craving for love, emotions and all that... I gave him full right that 'It's your life, you can go on.”