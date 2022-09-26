DID Super Moms 3 Grand Finale: Varsha Bumra lifts trophy, takes home Rs 7.5 lakh cash prize

ZeeTV/Instagram

The Grand Finale of the dance-based reality show DID Super Moms was telecast on Zee TV on Sunday, September 25 and Varsha Bumra from Haryana emerged as the winner defeating Anila Ranjan, Alpana Pandey, Ridhi Tiwari, Sadhna Mishra, and Sadika Khan to lift the trophy. Varsha was awarded the winning cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and received an additional Rs 2.5 lakh from the show's sponsors.

The third season of DID Super Moms was hosted by Jay Bhanushali and judged by choregrapher Remo D'Souza and actresses Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar. In the Grand Finale, ace dancer and actor Govinda was the chief guest along with the Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna who is set to make her Bollywood debut in Goodbye in which she shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Varsha, who was mentored by the dancer Vartika Jha in the show, is a mother to a 5-year-old son and wishes to use the prize money for her child's education. She used to work as a daily wage labourer on a construction site and participated in multiple local dance competitions before her wedding.



READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Tushar Kalia beats Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik to win Rohit Shetty's show

Sharing happiness over her victory, the DID Super Moms Season 3 winner told indianexpress.com, "Someone who did not even have the position to speak to the security guard of a show like this, is today the winner. My only motivation was to ensure a better life for my son. And I am confident that we will have a good life after this. I would want to do something in the field of dance hereon."

Thanking her husband for the constant support and motivation, Varsha Bumra told the portal, "Even when we came back after a hard day’s work, he would encourage me to practice so that I could polish myself. It’s all thanks to his encouragement and love that I am here."