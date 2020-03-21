Did Sidharth Shukla just hint at collaboration with Mahira Sharma?

#SidLookIntoMyEyes has been trending on Twitter since quite some time. For those wondering why is that happening, 'Bigg Boss 13' Sidharth Shukla has just posted a cryptic message, keeping the fans waiting for another day for the big mystery to be unveiled. He also seems to have hinted at a collaboration with his co-contestant and friend Mahira Sharma.

"Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in my next tweet TOMORROW! Do follow this thread!," wrote Sidharth while sharing the hashtags of his and Shehnaz Gill's upcoming music video 'Bhula Dunga' along with #ComingSoon and #StayTuned.

Here's his tweet:

Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in my next tweet TOMORROW! Do follow this thread! .#BhulaDunga #ComingSoon #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/dqb42R6si6 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 21, 2020

Interestingly, Mahira Sharma had posted a similar tweet few days back. She had simply shared an image of her wearing lens and wrote, "Look into my eyes" with a heart emoji.

See her post here:

Look into my eyes pic.twitter.com/4RbgpP3AnX — Mahira Sharma (@MahiraSharma_) March 19, 2020

While Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's video 'Baarish' has already released, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga' is slated for release on March 24. Meanwhile the 'Bigg Boss 13' couple (and Sidharth's biggest competitor, also the runner-up of the show) Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's video 'Kalla Sohna Hai' released recently.