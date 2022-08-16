Koffee With Karan 7: Did Karan Johar make fun of at Urfi Javed without naming her?

Karan Johar - Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is popular for her frequent airport spotting and her unique fashion statements. However, it seems like the filmmaker-host Karan Johar has taken a sly dig at Urfi. On the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Johar hosted Sonam and Arjun Kapoor. During their conversation, Karan asked Sonam about celebrities she applauds and gets appalled with their social media.

The Delhi-6 star asked Johar about the celebs he gets appalled with, and he replied, "I am appalled by many people who go to airports but don’t catch flights.” Even Sonam added to Johar and said, "Yes, they actually go outside airports to click photographs and chat with the media but they are going nowhere.” This looks like Karan has taken a dig at Urfi.

Watch a clip from the episode

In the same episode, it seems like Karan indirectly mocked television stars like Hina Khan and Helly Shah for their Cannes Film Festival appearance. Karan and Sonam were discussing if people had attended the festival without invitation. Sonam stated that uninvited guests are not allowed to attend the film festivals. To which, Karan added that one can show up and start walking on the Croisette.

When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals about her brother's 'dating life' with an explosive statement and several others in tow, it is no wonder Arjun Kapoor is seen woefully saying, "Why does it feel like I have been called on the show to be trolled by Sonam!" The new ‘trolling’ segment revealed quite a few things but the highlight was when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja asked Arjun Kapoor what is the most annoying thing about her, he said "You don’t wait for anybody else to give you a compliment, you just give yourself a compliment. Am I not looking good? Am I not looking gorgeous in this dress? I am looking beautiful." Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s savage response to this will definitely make you ROFL as she said "It comes from being Anil Kapoor’s daughter."