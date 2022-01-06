Did Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni secretly get married? VIRAL photo breaks the internet

TV actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jasmin Bhasin, shared a photo of herself on the beach on Instagram. In the click, she wore a grey corduroy top and mauve jeans with white sneakers.

“Shining and smiling,” she captioned her post.

Take a look-

Fans were particularly taken with Jasmin's chooda (bridal bangles). Many people were curious if she and her beau Aly Goni had secretly married. “Omg the bangles... Did you and Aly get married?” one asked.

However, an Instagram user revealed that the photo was a behind-the-scenes shot from her music video ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’, in which Mohsin Khan also featured.

Aly revealed last month that he and Jasmin are planning to marry. He used an Instagram filter that predicted the date of his wedding. While he received 'never' on his first attempt, he received the result 'in a few days' on his second attempt. He captioned the video'soon' on Instagram Stories. In the backdrop, he added the ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ song.

During a season two episode of 'Ladies Vs Gentlemen', Jasmin stated that she is not a jealous person and would consider herself 'lucky' if others found her man attractive. When asked how she would react if other women tried to flirt with Aly, she replied, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.