Did Anusha Dandekar accuse Karan Kundrra of cheating? Says 'he was sleeping with…'

TELEVISION
Actress Anusha Dandekar has once again stirred conversations around her past relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. Years after their breakup, she indirectly accused him of infidelity during their five-year romance, hinting that cheating was the real reason they parted ways.
On her YouTube show Unverified, The Podcast, Anusha opened up about her experiences, recalling how she and her then-boyfriend were signed as the faces of a Bumble campaign. She claimed that while the campaign earned him the “biggest paycheck of his career,” he allegedly misused the dating app to chat and meet other women — all while promoting the brand with her.
Sharing her disappointment, Anusha added that she later discovered he was “sleeping with all of Mumbai.” She also revealed that despite helping him find work, he would tell people she was only with him for professional gain, labeling her a “gold digger.”
Anusha and Karan began dating in 2016 and eventually split in 2020 after a turbulent phase. While Karan has since found love with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met on Bigg Boss 15, Anusha said she has been single for the past five months. She was earlier linked to actor Bhushan Pradhan, though the two never confirmed their relationship.