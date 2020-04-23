Did Anita Raaj and her husband entertain guests amid lockdown? 'Choti Sarrdaarni' actor speaks up

80s actor Anita Raaj and her husband Sunil Hingorani have caught up in a controversy after a report started making the rounds that they have been entertaining guests amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Even a video was circulated as per Mid Day in which Anita was seen having a heated argument with security personnel over the leakage of the alleged news. The incident apparently took place on Monday.

Talking about it, a source told the tabloid, "Ever since the lockdown was announced, the society has barred entry for outsiders. So, the neighbours were surprised at the steady stream of visitors at her flat and expressed concern about the threat it posed to their health. On Monday, when it was noticed that they were entertaining guests, the local cops were informed."

The source also shared, "They wanted to know who had complained about them to the cops. At one point, they asked the guard if he had informed the neighbours about the visitors."

When the tabloid asked Anita about the incident, she revealed, "Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn't refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately."

She concluded by saying, "I won't behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario."

For the uninitiated, Anita has also been a part of television shows Tumhari Pakhi, 24, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and the latest being Choti Sarrdaarni.