Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj asked for forgiveness from his followers after coming on Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18.

Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj aka Internet's Pookie Baba appeared in the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 18 on Sunday, October 6. He presented the show's host Salman Khan with Bhagavada Gita and wished the contestants best for their journey. After he was questioned for his appearance in the controversial reality show, Aniruddhacharya even apologised to his followers.

A couple of days ago, a photo went viral on the internet that showed the spiritual leader touching the feet of Bollywood superstar. Before this could lead to another controversy, it was confirmed that this is an edited fake photo. Aniruddhacharya Maharaj himself shared the photo on his Instagram and shared that the person behind it has been arrested. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Many many thanks for the commendable action of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Chachai Police Station superintendent to teach lessons to the anti-religious people who are misleading people with fake photos and false rumours to insult respected Maharaj ji."

Meanwhile, Aniruddhacharya asked for forgiveness from his followers after coming on Bigg Boss 18. In a video, he was seen speaking, "If my entry into Bigg Boss has hurt the feelings of any Sanatani, then this son of yours, this servant, seeks your forgiveness. My intention was to promote Sanatan values, not to compete. I ask for your forgiveness a million times, but please know that as long as I live, I will continue to speak about Sanatan values. I had said before that I would never participate in Bigg Boss, and I did not. I was only there as a guest, not as part of the show's main cast."

READ | This Amitabh Bachchan film was almost shelved, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff were considered to replace Big B, movie became blockbuster

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.