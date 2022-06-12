Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Kundali Bhagya for reality shows?

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar has earned a loyal fanbase for playing Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. After entertaining the audience as Karan for five years, Dheeraj took an exit from the hit series. Although his followers are a little upset with his decision, they are curious to know what's next for Dhoopar.

As per the report of BollywoodLife, the actor is now geared up to step into the world of reality shows, and he wanted to explore the genre as it will give him a chance to display his personality. Dheeraj said that he's keen to do a reality show. "I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show.”

Yesterday, Dheeraj posted a prolonged post announcing his exit from Kundali Bhagya with a video of his moments from the show. In a summary, Dheeraj said, "Goodbyes are never easy...Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride."

Here's the post

Dheeraj even revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa several times, but he refused them for other professional commitments. Dhoopar asserted, "I was offered Bigg Boss several times, talks were on for Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (5-6 years back) as well. I think now Jhalak is coming back after a few years. So, I have been offered all the shows, but because of my other commitments, I couldn’t do them." Dheeraj continued, "These are lovely shows; you meet a lot of different people on the set from different cultures and different backgrounds. So, it’s great to connect with people who have different kinds of talent in them.” Apart from doing reality shows, Dheeraj is also open up to Bollywood, Punjabi films and OTT.