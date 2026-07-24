Dheeraj Dhoopar exits Lock Upp 2 amid son's health concerns? Wife Vinny Arora reacts

Dheeraj Dhoopar has reportedly left Lock Upp 2, but his wife Vinny Arora has denied rumours that their son Zayn's health was the reason behind his exit.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's reported exit from Lock Upp 2 has sparked several rumours about the reason behind his departure. While reports claim that the actor chose to leave the reality show voluntarily, speculation online suggested that a family emergency, particularly his son's health, may have prompted the decision.

Vinny Arora has now addressed the claims and clarified that their son Zayn is doing well. Sharing an Instagram Story, Vinny wrote, "Our son is absolutely healthy & happy, touchwood."

She further dismissed the reports about his health, adding, "Although there are some rumours circulating on the internet about his health, they are completely untrue."

Why Did Dheeraj Dhoopar Meet His Son Inside Lock Upp 2?

The speculation began after Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son inside the Lock Upp 2 house. Around the same time, Vinny had shared a video explaining that Zayn had been missing his father since his entry into the show. She said that their son had been waking up crying and had been struggling with fever, sleep and eating.

According to Vinny, the emotional meeting was arranged mainly because Zayn was finding it difficult to cope with his father's absence.

More Wildcard Entries Expected In Lock Upp 2

With Dheeraj's reported exit, the makers are reportedly preparing more twists for the reality show.Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has already entered the competition as a wildcard contestant. According to a Filmibeat report, former beauty queen Nehal Chudasama could be the next wildcard entrant, although there has been no official confirmation.

There are also reports that Yogesh Rawat could return to the show as a wildcard contestant despite his reported eviction. Apoorva's stint on the show is also rumoured to be short-lived. If Dheeraj's exit is confirmed, the new wildcard entries could significantly change the dynamics inside the Lock Upp 2 house, leading to fresh alliances, rivalries and another elimination.

New episodes of Lock Upp 2 stream at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday on Netflix.