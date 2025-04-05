As per the latest reports, choreographer Dhanashree Verma has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and she's in the advance talks with the makers.

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has been in the headlines ever since she parted ways from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. After receiving a huge amount in alimony, Verma will now be seen in a reality show. As per the reports, Dhanashree has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and she has also shown interest in the offer.

As IWM Buzz reported, Dhanashree is in the advance talks for being a part of Rohit Shetty's show, and she could be the first confirmed contestant of the 15th season. However, there is no official announcement or confirmation about the same. If Dhanashree agrees to do KKK15, then it will be her second reality show after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 (2023). Even Yuzvendra appeared on the show to extend his support to Dhanashree.

On Friday, Dhanashree dropped stunning photos of her on Instagram, promoting self-love. “It’s okay to stop and stare," Dhanashree wrote while flaunting her bright skin. In a plain white tank top, a no-makeup look, Dhanashree took netizens by surprise.

Off lately, Dhanashree has been receiving huge criticism for accepting Rs 4.75 crore as alimony divorce settlement from Yuzvendra. Her posts often gets comments like, "Amount credit ho gayi?", or "Gairo ke paiso se video shoot karate dekha."

On March 20, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially got separated as the court granted them divorce. The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife," advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, Chahal's advocate told ANI.

"The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife," advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta told ANI. Rumours about Dhanashree and Chahal's divorce began after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram. The two met connected during the pandemic via social media when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.

