Dhanashree Verma gets into heated argument with Aahana Kumra on Rise and Fall, insists she gets work for talen

On Rise And Fall, Dhanashree Verma defended her success as talent-based, hinted at past disrespect from ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, and criticised attempts to tarnish her image.

Dhanashree Verma, ex-wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and now a contestant on Rise And Fall, got into a heated exchange with actress Aahana Kumra in the latest episode. During the conversation, she strongly defended the idea that success in the film industry comes from talent, not seniority or connections.

"I do not believe this. I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work today. I had said this earlier too, I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai, not because of what has happened but because I have talent. So if I don't stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience; it is to do with intent," she said.

Earlier in the conversation, Dhanashree appeared to take a subtle dig at Yuzvendra Chahal while addressing the importance of respect in a marriage. Without naming him directly, she hinted at the disrespect she had faced but emphasised that she never retaliated, out of respect for their past relationship.

"Sabke haath mein apni izzat hoti hai. When you are in a marriage, and when you are responsible, you also have to keep the other person’s respect in your hands. Ja kar mein bhi disrespect kar sakti thi? I don’t have the right to say things as a woman? He was my husband. I respected him even when I was married, and I have to respect the fact that I was married to him."

She went on to question the need to tarnish someone else’s reputation for self-gain, adding, "Why put somebody else down to clean your image? No matter how much negative PR you do about me, no matter how much you go and say about me, that is not going to help you. You are just wasting your time. Image kyu clean karni hai, koi kuch bol hi nahi raha hai. You have to be respectful. Aapka ek point par rishta tha na… Ek hota hai when you know ki mein kuch bhi karu, log mujhe bura bolne hi nahi wale hai."

Dhanashree also pointed out that, in a country like India, public support often feels one-sided — with Yuzvendra receiving the majority of it. Despite that, she said, he still chose to speak about her, which she called "intentional."